Wise men say only fools would miss the Elvis tributes this weekend

19th Annual Elvis Tribute and Fundraiser Gabe’s — Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 p.m.

Elvis’ Birthday Tribute Night Uptown Bill’s — Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Magnetos Dick’s Tap and Shake Room — Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Well, uh huh! This Sunday, Jan. 8, would have been the 82nd birthday of Elvis Presley, the heralded King of Rock and Roll. Several area venues are paying homage to his legacy this year with Elvis tribute concerts. It’s a perfect opportunity to get out and dance, so long as you’re certain not to step on anyone’s blue suede shoes.

The first event is Friday, Jan. 6 at Gabe’s (330 E. Washington St., Iowa City). For the 19th year, the venue’s weekly Soulshake DJs will be spinning nothing but Elvis records all night long. The event is free; however, as a benefit for the Johnson County Crisis Center, all attendees are asked either to bring canned goods or make a donation.

Uptown Bill’s (730 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City) keeps things hoppin’ on Saturday, Jan. 7, when you can jump in and channel Elvis yourself if you so wish. A variety of local musicians will honor him with their own interpretations of the classics. To see if there are any performance slots left, stop in to Uptown Bill’s in person or drop an email to uptownbills@gmail.com. Or, just swing by at 7 p.m. on Saturday to check out the hep hip gyrations.

The last event takes place on the actual birthday of the King. On Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m., local rockabilly favorites the Magnetos take over Dick’s Tap and Shake Room (1602 E Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids). Their first set of the evening? All Elvis tunes! The bar will be getting into the spirit as well, with a special drink called “Date with the King.”

You ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog if you don’t make it to at least one of these tributes to the King.