William Elliott Whitmore to play the Englert on Feb. 3

William Elliott Whitmore Englert Theatre — Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Iowa’s own William Elliott Whitmore comes to the Englert this Friday, Feb. 3 for an 8 p.m. show. Whitmore is local royalty, of sorts — his ruling family of Iowa music includes cousin Luke Tweedy of Flat Black Studios, where his most recent album (2015’s Radium Death) was recorded. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

He has a reach that extends wide into the folk community at large, but roots deep in the Iowa soil, and draws inspiration from across a wide spectrum of disparate genres, infusing his patented “roots-folk” with strains of the punk sounds he grew up on.

Opening for Whitmore at the Englert is popular Iowa City singer-songwriter Elizabeth Moen, who’s self-titled debut EP was reviewed in Little Village last year. She’ll also be seen during the Mission Creek Festival in April, opening for Bridget Kearney at The Mill. Her first full-length album is due out this spring on Whitmore and Tweedy’s Long Play Records.