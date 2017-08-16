Will Braden brings the best cat videos to Cedar Rapids

CatVideoFest National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library — Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Watching cat videos on the internet — whether done earnestly or ironically — has long been something of a private endeavor. Sure, you might share your favorites, but odds are you haven’t been gathering your friends together for mass viewings of feline hijinks.

That can all change this Saturday, Aug. 19 as the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library (NCSML) presents CatVideoFest, which will feature an hour and a half of cat videos curated by Will Braden. Braden, a celebrity in the world of cat videos for his Henri, Le Chat Noir series, will be on hand.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the front lawn of the NCSML. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but no outside alcoholic beverages are allowed in the event area. Food trucks and a beer garden will be available. The cats will hit the big screen at approximately 8 p.m.

A variety of all-ages cat-themed activities will be part of the event, along with face painting by CR Sisters Face Painting.

Tickets, which are limited, are $10 for adults and $5 for students and kids over 5; kids 5 and under are free.