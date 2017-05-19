University of Iowa settles discrimination lawsuits with Griesbaum and Meyer

The University of Iowa will pay $6.5 million to settle lawsuits by former field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum and former Associate Athletics Director Jane Meyer who said that they were discriminated against because of gender and sexual orientation.

The money will come from the UI Athletics Department.

The university said in a press release Friday, May 19 that they will conduct a review of university employment practices in athletics, academics, operations and healthcare.

“Having reached agreements with Ms. Griesbaum and Ms. Meyer, the university will continue to focus on next steps,” the statement said.

Griesbaum received $1.49 million, $2.33 million went to Meyer and a combined $2.68 million went to pay for their legal fees. The settlement includes $1.43 million awarded to Meyer by a Polk County jury earlier this month.

