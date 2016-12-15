UI Visual Arts Building gets Midwest Building of the Year award

The newly-built University of Iowa Visual Arts Building received The Architect’s Newspaper‘s 2016 Building of the Year award in the Midwest category.

The building, designed by Steven Holl Architects, replaced a building damaged in the 2008 flood and stands next to another Steven Holl Architects-designed building, Art Building West, which was finished in 2006.

The fourth annual Best of Design awards were expanded this year to cover 26 categories, and each award was decided based on “evidence of innovation, creative use of new technology, sustainability, strength of presentation, and, most importantly, great design,” according to a statement published by The Architect’s Newspaper.

Honorable mention in the Midwest category went to the University of Chicago’s Gordon Parks Arts Hall.

The Visual Arts Building also received Interior Design‘s Best of the Year award in the Education category.