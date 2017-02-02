UI, Iowa City school district respond to immigration order

Both the University of Iowa and the Iowa City Community School District sent out statements addressing President Donald Trump’s recent executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations. The order has inspired protests and legal challenges across the country since it was signed on Friday last week.

A message to international students posted on the Diversity at Iowa website addressed concerns about how the order and recent political rhetoric will impact international students’ studies. The message stated that the university had “no reason to expect any changes regarding international student and scholar laws.”

The message encouraged international students to report incidents in which they feel targeted. However, it encouraged students to refrain from talking about politics:

“We caution that political discussions or arguments with the public or strangers (or even friends) from the U.S. may not be the best idea right now, regardless of whether you are happy or unhappy with the results. Although political discussions may be the norm at home, it can be a very emotionally charged topic in the U.S. particularly at this time. We can only suggest “know your audience” before embarking on political comments right now, particularly if it is not with a close friend or acquaintance. Or ask the person first if they would like to talk about it or help you understand things better from their perspective.”

Another statement from the Associate Provost and Dean of International Programs Downing Thomas noted that the university recognized the importance of maintaining a diverse and inclusive community.

“Each of you, regardless of your background or country of origin, is welcome in our community,” Thomas said in the statement. “You bring perspectives and experiences that, taken together, enrich the educational experience and prepare UI students to thrive in their lives and careers.”

On pages created to provide information about travel and to maintain updated information on executive orders, scholars from the seven nations impacted by the executive order are advised to remain in the U.S. during the ban.

The university will host an information session on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to answer questions about the impact of the changes to immigration and refugee policies and laws.

The Iowa City Community School District also released a statement on its Facebook page, reassuring students who are immigrants or refugees that the district “stands by you.”

After being posted on Wednesday, the statement had garnered over 571 positive reactions and dozens of comments by Thursday afternoon. Many commenters thanked the school district for making the statement and others said they were proud to have their children in the district.

Following the November election, students at Iowa City’s West High School and City High staged a march against hate and a sit-in that garnered national attention. Students said Trump’s election and the heated rhetoric of the campaign encouraged discrimination and harassment.