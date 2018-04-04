Two Days in April: A poem for the 50th anniversary of the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.







16 Shares

Two Days in April

April 4, 1968

At 6:01 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr.

was shot by a white

supremacist named

James Earl Ray

while standing

on the balcony

of the Lorraine Motel

in Memphis, Tennessee.

At 7:05 p.m.

he was pronounced

dead—killed,

according to

an expert panel

of forensic pathologists,

by a single “soft-point,

metal-jacketed bullet

fired from a distance

by a high-velocity rifle.”

The bullet, a .30-06,

entered his right cheek

and traveled

in a downward motion,

shattering his jaw,

tearing through

“numerous vital arteries”

and fracturing his spine

in several places.

He was 39 years old.

April 9, 1968

After seeing her father

so still in the casket, his youngest daughter

Bernice, pigtails in white-

lace bows, fidgeted

before laying her head

on her mother’s lap

and listening.

Michael Judge has published poems in The Southern Review, The Literary Review, The Iowa Review and Poet Lore, among other publications. A poet, editor and freelance journalist, he lives and works in Iowa City, Iowa.