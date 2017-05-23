Advertisement

Get Turnt: 10 acts you shouldn’t miss at this weekend’s Turnbuckle Comedy & Music Festival

Posted by Jason Smith | May 23, 2017

Turnbuckle Comedy & Music Festival

Codfish Hollow Barnstormers — Friday and Saturday, May 26-27

With musicians, comedians and wrestlers on the bill, this weekend’s Turnbuckle Comedy & Music Festival is set to take place at the legendary Codfish Hollow Barn in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Turnbuckle is a can’t miss opportunity for comedy lovers. I’m going to be there and so should you. Here are ten acts I’m going to make sure I don’t miss:

1. Kyle Kinane

2. Har Mar Superstar

3. Adam Green of The Moldy Peaches

4. Dan St. Germain

5. Allen Strickland Williams

6. Diarrhea Planet

7. White Reaper

8. Reena Calm

9. Nick Thune

10. Kristen Toomey

Jason Smith

Jason Smith is Little Village's staff videographer. He's on Instagram at @jasonlevismith.

