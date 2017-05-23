Get Turnt: 10 acts you shouldn’t miss at this weekend’s Turnbuckle Comedy & Music Festival

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers — Friday and Saturday, May 26-27
With musicians, comedians and wrestlers on the bill, this weekend’s Turnbuckle Comedy & Music Festival is set to take place at the legendary Codfish Hollow Barn in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Turnbuckle is a can’t miss opportunity for comedy lovers. I’m going to be there and so should you. Here are ten acts I’m going to make sure I don’t miss:
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
About The Author
Jason Smith
Jason Smith is Little Village's staff videographer. He's on Instagram at @jasonlevismith.