Trump returns to Iowa on June 21 for rescheduled campaign rally

Posted by Drew Bulman | Jun 12, 2017 | Community/News

President Donald Trump in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 28, 2016. — photo by Zak Neumann

President Donald Trump will visit Cedar Rapids on June 21 at 7 p.m. for a re-scheduled rally at the U.S. Cellular Center, according to a press release sent today by the Trump campaign.

Trump had initially planned to visit Cedar Rapids on June 1 for a rally at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex, but later postponed the event, citing an “unfortunate change” in his schedule.

Doors for the event open at 4 p.m., with the rally starting at 7 p.m. Registration information is available online.

Trump has already declared himself a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, having submitted his forms to the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 20, 2017 — the day of his inauguration.

