Iowa talent on and off the runway at Tribute

Posted by Jason Smith | Aug 2, 2017 | Community/News

Spencer James backstage at Tribute — photo by Jason Smith

Tribute is an annual runway show on par with some of the top fashion events throughout the world.

Usually held in St. Louis, Tribute (created by Jeff and Mary Clarke of Mother Model Management) changed its location to Cedar Rapids this year, to honor the city where it all began twenty years ago, when Mary Clarke launched the agency with her “discovery” of Ashton Kutcher.

On July 30, the Clarkes brought top-caliber models who have walked the runway for Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Gucci to the Veterans Memorial Building. Many of the models were Iowa natives who have traveled the globe with Mother Model, making the show something of a homecoming.

Iowa natives Alanna Arrington and Jay Wright walking the runway Tribute over the weekend — photo by Jason Smith.

Little Village was granted exclusive access to the event by Iowa City’s Buzz Salon, who teamed up with Davenport’s Haus of Heir and Dollup Beauty to complete the looks on these models. (Album Below)

With styles blending the vibrant colors of the ’80s with the more muted tones of a Quaker look, Tribute stylist Tia Reagan crafted an array of outfits for over 30 models, who walked the runway with spunk and grace.

Key Hair by Oribe educator Nathan Nguyen — photo by Jason Smith.

Amongst these behind-the-scenes exclusives is Oribe educator and hairstylist Nathan Nguyen. Nathan flew in from San Jose, California to teach his techniques to Iowa hairstylists at Tribute. Nguyen’s attention to detail and respect for the craft showed, as he sculpted hair with delicate precision while teaching new techniques to local stylists.

A Quaker look by designer Tia Reagan during Tribute — photo by Jason Smith

About The Author

Jason Smith

Jason Smith is Little Village's staff videographer. He's on Instagram at @jasonlevismith.

