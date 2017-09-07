Trader Joe’s will open in Coralville next month

The Trader Joe’s in Coralville will open next month, according to a post on the Iowa River Landing Facebook page. The California-based specialty supermarket chain announced the store would open in the second half of 2017, when it signed a lease for the Iowa River Landing property in November 2016, but had not previously specified the month.

Trader Joe’s was founded in 1958 as Pronto Markets, as chain of convenience stores in the Los Angeles area. Joe Coulombe, the chain’s owner, began transitioning his stores into grocery stores with a new name and an island theme in 1967. According to the company, Coulombe was inspired to introduce the theme and a new name, Trader Joe’s, following a vacation in the Caribbean.

The chain, which is known for its low-cost exclusive items, was purchased by a German private equity firm in 1971.

Trader Joe’s has more than 460 stores in 41 states, including one in West Des Moines.

Little Village will publish more information of the opening of the Coralville store as it becomes available.