This week in political activism: May 8 – May 14

Ready to take action to build the community, state and nation you want, but not sure what to do next? Here are some opportunities for political activism this week.

Start local by getting to know your county supervisors and city council

Cedar Rapids City Council meeting Cedar Rapids City Hall — Tuesday, May 9 at noon

North Liberty City Council meeting North Liberty Council Chambers (3 Quail Creek Cir) — Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

Coralville City Council meeting Coralville City Hall — Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Linn County Supervisors meeting Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Johnson County Supervisors meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Share your concerns with members of congress

#ResistTrumpTuesday Rally & Office Visit Federal Courthouse (111 7th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, May 9 at 12 p.m.

Bring a written, personal message urging Sen. Chuck Grassley or Sen. Joni Ernst to vote against the American Healthcare Act to share at a rally outside the courthouse, then send it along with a delegation from the group who will meet with each of the senators’ staff. If you can’t make it, send your letters to SwampCabinet@gmail.com and they will be delivered. This event is organized by MoveOn, Indivisible and the Working Families Party.

Cedar Rapids town hall with Rod Blum Johnson Hall, Kirkwood Community College (6301 Kirkwood Blvd SW, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Be sure to RSVP, bring a photo ID and proof of residency in the 1st District to this townhall with U.S. Rep. Rod Blum to be admitted.

A group of Planned Parenthood supporters plan to attend and ask questions.

Thursdays @ Blum’s Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, April 27 at 9 a.m.

Meet up with other activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Blum’s office to share your concerns with his staff.

Join an activist organization

Welcome/Orientation Meeting for new members of 100grannies 1210 Village Rd, Iowa City — Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

100 Grannies for a Livable Future are tireless advocates for environmentally responsible policy in Iowa, and not afraid to get their hands dirty — several local women will soon stand trial for direct action against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Attend this social to learn more about how you can get involved.

Get involved with a political party

Linn County Libertarians meeting Godfather’s Pizza (2201 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Check in with the Linn County Libertarians at this monthly meeting to find out what the party’s doing in your county and how you can help. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller will speak about elections and new voter ID laws.

Stonewall Democrats meeting Hy-Vee Market Grille (4035 Mt Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The Linn County Stonewall Democrats host a monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, open to all registered Democrats who identify as LGBTQIA+ or allies. The Stonewall Democrats are a constituency caucus, meaning an organization that elevates the voices of an underrepresented group within a political party.

Picnic Benefit for DVIP North Park shelter, Lone Tree — Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m.

The women’s and rural constituency caucuses of the Iowa Democratic Party host a fundraiser in Lone Tree for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, which is facing massive budget cuts. Republicans, Greens, Libertarians, no party and all others welcome. Free food, music and speakers, $10-20 cash donation suggested but not required. The author was an organizer of this event.

Celebrate Conscientious Objectors Day and learn about the peace movement

Non-Cooperation Requires Cooperation: Conscientious Objection in Iowa, 1857–1950 Meeting Room A, Iowa City Public Library — Sunday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Speaker Bill Douglas will discuss the history of the peace movement in Iowa.

Symphony of Peace Prayers Ped Mall, Iowa City — Sunday, May 14 at 2:15 p.m.

People of all faiths will gather to lead prayers for peace. In case of rain, this will be held in Meeting Room A in the Iowa City Public Library. Both Conscientious Objectors Day events are sponsored by PEACE Iowa and are wheelchair accessible.

Did we miss something? Feel free to comment below with additional events!