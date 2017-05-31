This week in political activism: May 31 – June 4

Ready to take action to build the community, state and nation you want, but not sure what to do next? Here are some opportunities for political activism this week.

Start local by getting to know your county supervisors

Johnson County Supervisors meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St) — Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

Tell Rep. Blum what’s on your mind

Thursdays @ Blum’s Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

Meet up with other activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Rep. Rod Blum’s office to share your concerns with his staff.

Get involved with a political party

Johnson County Democrats meeting Meeting Room A, Iowa City Public Library — Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Check in with the Johnson County Democrats and find out how you can get involved at this weekly meeting. (Editor’s Note: The author is an active member of this organization.)

Take a stand for gun safety

Iowa City Wear Orange 400 E Washington St, Iowa City — Saturday, June 3 at 8 a.m.

Cedar Rapids Wear Orange Greene Square Park (5th St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m.

Non-partisan organization Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be at the Iowa City Farmers Market and then up in Cedar Rapids educating locals about keeping Iowans safe from gun violence. Show them support by wearing orange.

Hang out with — or protest — Joni Ernst, Mike Pence, Chuck Grassley, Steve King and others

Joni Ernst’s 3rd annual Roast and Ride Big Barn Harley-Davidson (81 NW 49th Pl, Des Moines) — Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m.

This event includes a 40-mile motorcycle ride from the Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines to a pork roast at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone (1827 217th St), where speakers will include Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), and Iowa’s Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Rep. Steve King. Tickets to this event are $20 for adults; children get in free.

The People’s Roast and Ride 112 S 3rd St, Polk City — Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Join Action Iowa and other local activists to protest the Roast and Ride. This event will also be focused on honoring veterans and demanding they and all Americans receive quality healthcare through a Medicare for All system. Check the Facebook page if you need a ride. (Editor’s Note: The author was an organizer of this protest.)

While you’re at it, stop by a picnic afterwards and meet candidates for governor at Boone County Democrats’ Picnic for the People (1215 Francis Mason Dr, Boone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Share a meal and make connections

Iowa City: Potluck Insurgency 15 White Oak Place, Iowa City — Sunday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Meet other local activists and Iowa State Sen. Joe Bolkcom (D-Iowa City) to strategize for continued political engagement in the summer months ahead. Bring a dish to share, and contact event host Rosanne Cook at rosanne.cook@gmail.com with questions.