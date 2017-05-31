This week in political activism: May 31 – June 4

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St) — Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m.
Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m.
Meet up with other activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Rep. Rod Blum’s office to share your concerns with his staff.
Meeting Room A, Iowa City Public Library — Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Check in with the Johnson County Democrats and find out how you can get involved at this weekly meeting. (Editor’s Note: The author is an active member of this organization.)
400 E Washington St, Iowa City — Saturday, June 3 at 8 a.m.
Greene Square Park (5th St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m.
Non-partisan organization Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be at the Iowa City Farmers Market and then up in Cedar Rapids educating locals about keeping Iowans safe from gun violence. Show them support by wearing orange.
Big Barn Harley-Davidson (81 NW 49th Pl, Des Moines) — Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m.
This event includes a 40-mile motorcycle ride from the Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines to a pork roast at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone (1827 217th St), where speakers will include Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), and Iowa’s Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Rep. Steve King. Tickets to this event are $20 for adults; children get in free.
112 S 3rd St, Polk City — Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m.
Join Action Iowa and other local activists to protest the Roast and Ride. This event will also be focused on honoring veterans and demanding they and all Americans receive quality healthcare through a Medicare for All system. Check the Facebook page if you need a ride. (Editor’s Note: The author was an organizer of this protest.)
While you’re at it, stop by a picnic afterwards and meet candidates for governor at Boone County Democrats’ Picnic for the People (1215 Francis Mason Dr, Boone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
15 White Oak Place, Iowa City — Sunday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Meet other local activists and Iowa State Sen. Joe Bolkcom (D-Iowa City) to strategize for continued political engagement in the summer months ahead. Bring a dish to share, and contact event host Rosanne Cook at rosanne.cook@gmail.com with questions.
Eleanore Taft is Little Village's production manager. Contact her at eleanore@littlevillagemag.com.