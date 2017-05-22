This week in political activism: May 22 – 28

Ready to take action to build the community, state and nation you want, but not sure what to do next? Here are some opportunities for political activism this week.

Protect the planet with 100 Grannies

100 Grannies monthly meeting Trinity Episcopal Church (320 E College St, Iowa City) — Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Check out 100 Grannies for a Livable Future to learn about their fight for environmental sustainability.

Get involved with a political party

Linn County Democrats meeting Hiawatha Community Center (101 Emmons St) — Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Check in with the Linn County Democrats at this monthly meeting to find out how you can get involved. Come early at 6:30 p.m. to eat dinner and network with other activists.

Share your thoughts with Rep. Rod Blum

Thursdays @ Blum’s Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

Meet up with other activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Rep. Rod Blum’s office to share your concerns with his staff.

Help make Iowa City a more welcoming community

5224Good Engages University Club (1360 Melrose Ave) — Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m.

Learn which local organizations are working to make Iowa City more welcoming to immigrants, and find out how you can get involved.

Buy art and defend low-income women’s right to choose

ART for Access IV Public Space One (120 N Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m.

The Iowa Abortion Access Fund helps ensure that all Iowa women can access their legal right to obtain an abortion regardless of financial status. This event features original poster art prints for $10 with all proceeds going to the access fund.

Help make Iowa City more bike-friendly

Iowa City Bicycle Master Plan Open House Senior Center (28 S Linn St) — Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

The city’s Bicycle Master Plan is nearing completion. Attend this meeting to hear the details, ask questions and give input.

Join a local chapter of a national organization

Cedar Rapids NOW May Meeting Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist (4980 Gordon Ave NW) — Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) will discuss chapter action, events and fundraising at this monthly meeting.

Grab a beer and write to elected officials

Postcards and Pale Ale Iowa City Brewlab (505 E Washington St) — Friday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m.

At previous postcard-writing events, activists packed Brewlab to socialize and write hundreds postcards to elected officials. The event is organized by Johnson County Supervisor Kurt Friese.

Start local by getting to know your county supervisors and city council

Cedar Rapids city council meeting Cedar Rapids City Hall (101 1st St SE) — Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m.

Advocates for the construction of Crestwood Ridge Apartments, a proposed mixed-income housing complex, will show their support by wearing green to this meeting as the council considers approving the project.

North Liberty city council meeting North Liberty City Council Chambers (3 Quail Creek Cir) — Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Coralville city council meeting Coralville City Hall (1512 7th St) — Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

Linn County Supervisors meeting Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

Johnson County supervisors/Iowa City council joint meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) —

Wednesday, May 24 at 5 p.m.

Join the mayor, city council and county supervisors on a tour of local points of interest and development projects.

Johnson County Supervisors meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

Did we miss something? Feel free to comment below with additional events!