This week in political activism: May 22 – 28

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Trinity Episcopal Church (320 E College St, Iowa City) — Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Check out 100 Grannies for a Livable Future to learn about their fight for environmental sustainability.
Hiawatha Community Center (101 Emmons St) — Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.
Check in with the Linn County Democrats at this monthly meeting to find out how you can get involved. Come early at 6:30 p.m. to eat dinner and network with other activists.
Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m.
Meet up with other activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Rep. Rod Blum’s office to share your concerns with his staff.
University Club (1360 Melrose Ave) — Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m.
Learn which local organizations are working to make Iowa City more welcoming to immigrants, and find out how you can get involved.
Public Space One (120 N Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m.
The Iowa Abortion Access Fund helps ensure that all Iowa women can access their legal right to obtain an abortion regardless of financial status. This event features original poster art prints for $10 with all proceeds going to the access fund.
Senior Center (28 S Linn St) — Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.
The city’s Bicycle Master Plan is nearing completion. Attend this meeting to hear the details, ask questions and give input.
Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist (4980 Gordon Ave NW) — Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.
The Cedar Rapids chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) will discuss chapter action, events and fundraising at this monthly meeting.
Iowa City Brewlab (505 E Washington St) — Friday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m.
At previous postcard-writing events, activists packed Brewlab to socialize and write hundreds postcards to elected officials. The event is organized by Johnson County Supervisor Kurt Friese.
Cedar Rapids City Hall (101 1st St SE) — Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m.
Advocates for the construction of Crestwood Ridge Apartments, a proposed mixed-income housing complex, will show their support by wearing green to this meeting as the council considers approving the project.
North Liberty City Council Chambers (3 Quail Creek Cir) — Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Coralville City Hall (1512 7th St) — Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.
Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m.
Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) —
Wednesday, May 24 at 5 p.m.
Join the mayor, city council and county supervisors on a tour of local points of interest and development projects.
Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m.
Did we miss something? Feel free to comment below with additional events!
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
About The Author
Eleanore Taft
Eleanore Taft is Little Village's production manager. Contact her at eleanore@littlevillagemag.com.