This week in political activism: June 5 – 11

Posted by Eleanore Taft | Jun 5, 2017 | Community/News

Ready to take action to build the community, state and nation you want, but not sure what to do next? Here are some opportunities for political activism this week.

Roadside signs along the route of Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride next to signs from Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. — photo by Chris Laursen

Have a drink and network

Drinking Liberally Iowa City

Devotay (117 N Linn St, Iowa City) — Tuesday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

Have a couple beers with local movers and shakers in the political scene and discuss local candidates, the upcoming school bond vote and the whirlwind of federal activity.

Hear from one side of the school bond debate

Pass the Bond: Information & Activism Tour – Iowa City

Big Grove Brewery & Taproom (1225 S Gilbert St, Iowa City) — Tuesday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

This fall, Iowa City Community School District voters will weigh in on whether to pass the largest general obligation bond in state history. Supporters of the bond will make their case and share information at this public event.

Connect with a major statewide organization

Doing Politics Differently

Mercer Park Aquatic Center (2701 Bradford Dr, Iowa City) — Tuesday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Talk with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement about the problems with business-as-usual politics and what we can do to move forward in a different direction with electoral strategy and a variety of upcoming events.

Linn County Iowans for Public Education meeting

Hiawatha Public Library (150 W Willman St) — Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Iowans for Public Education is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that works to educate Iowans about issues impacting public education and defend against legislation that could negatively impact public education. This is the second meeting of the Linn County group and attendees will get a crash course in community organizing and strategic issue campaigns. All are welcome.

Stand with low-wage workers and immigrants

Center for Worker Justice Allies Meeting

Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa (940 S Gilbert Ct) — Friday, June 9 at noon

Those who are financially comfortable and legally documented to live in the United States can still support others in the struggle for affordable housing, immigrants’ rights and a living wage at these bi-monthly meetings.

Aaron Silander (in red), Mary Beth Versgrove (in green) and Miriam Kashia (kneeling in blue) outside the Lee County sheriff’s office after being released from jail for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline Oct 2, 2016. — photo by Cheryl Valenta

Join the fight against climate change

June meeting of Iowa City Climate Advocates

Iowa City Public Library — Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

Join a national live video conference with Citizens’ Climate Lobby and find out what you can do locally and nationally to advocate for responsible environmental policy.

Catch some tunes for a cause

John Rapson performs Hot Tamale Louie: Benefit for IC Compassion

The Mill (120 E Burlington St, Iowa City) — Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

Local musicians perform Hot Tamale Louie, an original performance inspired by the story of Afghan immigrant Zarif Khan who ran a tamale business in Sheridan, Wyoming and became a local icon. Proceeds for the benefit will go to IC Compassion, an organization that provides information and assistance to refugee and immigrant Iowans.

The Quire presents Make Them Hear You: Songs of Pride & Protest

Zion Lutheran Church (310 N Johnson St) — Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Iowa’s GLBT chorus’ spring concert reminds us to bring more music to this revolution with Songs of Pride and Protest.

What’s even better than brunch? Brunch for social justice

Social Justice League brunch

Environmental Education Center (2401 Scott Blvd SE, Iowa City) — Sunday, June 11 at 11 a.m.

Connect with local organizers and join a conversation about maintaining self-care while changing the world, led by University of Iowa Diversity Resources Coordinator Kendra Malone. Bring a dish to share and information about social justice-related actions the group may want to participate in.

Get involved with a political party

Johnson County Republicans meeting

Miller Learning Center (2010 Keokuk St, Iowa City) — Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Check in with the Johnson County GOP, have a free meal and find out how you can be a part of the organization.

Coralville and North Liberty GOTV kickoff party

Coralville Public Library — Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Join the Johnson County Democrats at a get-out-the-vote kickoff party to begin organizing for 2018.

Start local by getting to know your county supervisors and city council

Iowa City Council meeting

Iowa City Hall — Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

Linn County Supervisors meeting

Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

Johnson County Supervisors meeting

Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

The supervisors will consider a resolution to honor the goals of the Paris climate accord, following President Trump’s announcement last week that he will withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. Come early, to the Health and Human Services Building next door (855 S Dubuque St) at 4 p.m., to hear from local legislators.

Marion City Council meeting

Marion City Hall — Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Did we miss something? Feel free to comment below with additional events!

About The Author

Eleanore Taft

Eleanore Taft is Little Village's production manager. Contact her at eleanore@littlevillagemag.com.

