This week in political activism: April 24-30

Ready to take action to build the community, state and nation you want, but not sure what to do next? Here are some opportunities for political activism this week.

March to resist climate change

Climate Justice Unity March Searsboro to Sully — Tuesday, April 25

Sully to Reasnor — Wednesday, April 26

Reasnor to Prairie City — Thursday, April 27

Prairie City to Pleasant Hill — Friday, April 28

Pleasant Hill to Iowa State Capitol — Saturday, April 29

Catch up with activists marching for climate, justice and jobs from Little Creek Camp near Williamsburg to the People’s Climate March in Des Moines. Sign up and camp out along the route.

Iowa City Climate March Ped Mall, Iowa City – Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Climate March Greene Square Park (305 5th St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Take part in the Iowa City or Cedar Rapids version of the People’s Climate March and day of action, taking place nationwide from Des Moines to D.C.

Participate in UI Trans Alliance’s Trans Week of Action

Work with city government for a sustainable Cedar Rapids

Sustainable City Talk: City Leaders Pursuing Sustainability Cedar Rapids Public Library — Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

Talk with Assistant City Manager Sandi Fowler, Community Development Director Jennifer Pratt, Utilities Director Steve Hershner and Parks and Recreation Director Sven Leff about sustainability efforts the city government has undertaken, and share your ideas and concerns about the way forward.

Vote for North Liberty mayor and city council

North Liberty Special Election North Liberty Recreation Center (520 W Cherry St) — Tuesday, April 25 at 7 a.m.

Learn about the candidates here or here, then be sure to vote Tuesday at the Rec Center! Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Share your concerns with members of congress

#ResistTrumpTuesday Rally & Office Visit Federal Courthouse (111 7th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, April 25 at 12 p.m.

Bring a written, personal message to Sen. Grassley, Sen. Ernst or Rep. Blum to share at a rally outside the courthouse, then send it along with a delegation from the group who will meet with each of the members of congress’ staff. If you can’t make it, send your letters to SwampCabinet@gmail.com and they will be delivered. This event is organized by MoveOn, Indivisible and the Working Families Party.

Thursdays @ Blum’s Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, April 27 at 9 a.m.

Meet up with other activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Rep. Blum’s office to share your concerns with his staff.

Postcards and Pale Ale Iowa City Brewlab (505 E Washington St) — Friday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.

At a previous postcard-writing events, activists packed the Brewlab to write hundreds postcards to elected officials. The event is organized by Johnson County Supervisor Kurt Friese.

Get to know your county supervisors and city council

Cedar Rapids City Council Meeting Cedar Rapids City Hall — Tuesday, April 25 at 4 p.m.

Coralville City Council meeting Coralville City Hall — Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

North Liberty City Council Meeting North Liberty City Council Chambers (3 Quail Creek Cir) — Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Linn County Supervisors meeting Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Johnson County Supervisors meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, April 27 at 9 a.m.

Iowa City Council Listening Post Broadway Neighborhood Center (2105 Broadway Street) — Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

Join a national conversation about the limits of presidential power

A Nation Engaged in Iowa: Power and the Presidency Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum (210 Parkside Dr, West Branch) — Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

As we approach the 100-day mark of the 45th U.S. presidency, NPR brings member stations around the country together to discuss how much power a president should have. Iowa Public Radio’s Ben Kieffer and NPR reporter Sarah McCammon will facilitate the discussion at this free public event. Come early and explore the library and museum free of charge after 5 p.m. RSVP to attend this event and make your voice heard nation-wide.

Learn how to push for affordable housing policy

Scholarship, Service and Affordable Housing Pappajohn Business Building, Room W151, University of Iowa — Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Robin Bachin of the University of Miami shares the strategies of the U of M’s affordable housing initiative, building connections between a university, grassroots organizations, people in need of affordable housing and government agencies to translate activism into actual policy change.

Stand up for women’s rights

Cedar Rapids NOW meeting and elections Mount Mercy Graduate Center (1650 Matterhorn Dr NE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

Join the National Organization for Women at this monthly meeting. Pay dues by April 26 and bring proof of payment to the meeting to vote in the election.

Remember fallen workers and join the fight for workers’ rights

Worker’s Memorial Day Ped Mall, Iowa City — Friday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m.

In the wake of a series of new anti-worker laws, join Iowa City Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, University of Iowa Labor Center and the Center for Worker Justice to celebrate and remember those who have been affected by work-related injuries, and learn what you can do to fight for safer workplaces and injured workers’ rights.

Workers Memorial Day Machinists Union Local 831 (222 Prospect Pl SW, Cedar Rapids) — Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council AFL-CIO hosts this event to commemorate Workers Memorial Day, featuring speeches by Paul Iversen of the University of Iowa Labor Center, State Senator Rob Hogg and Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

Get involved with a political party

Linn County Democrats meeting Hiawatha Community Center — Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Check in with the Linn County Democrats and find out how you can get involved at this monthly meeting.

Take Back the Iowa Senate Sanctuary Pub (405 S Gilbert St, Iowa City) — Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

State Senators Joe Bolkcom and Nate Boulton host a fundraiser to help Democrats take back control of the Iowa State Senate. This event is open to the public, with a $25 suggested donation.

Veterans Caucus meeting – Iowa Democratic Party The Mill (120 E Burlington St, Iowa City) — Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m.

The Veterans Caucus is a group within the Iowa Democratic Party that fights for veterans and their families. Open to all registered Democrats who care about these issues, the meeting will include election of caucus vice chair and guest speakers Sen. Nate Boulton and Rep. Todd Prichard.

Talk politics with the experts

Pints and Politics NewBo City Market, Cedar Rapids — Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

Participate in a panel discussion (and cash bar) with the Gazette’s political staff.

Share your concerns with state legislators

Iowa City Legislative Forum Board Room C, Educational Services Center (1725 N Dodge St, Iowa City) — Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

Join state Sens. Bob Dvorsky, Joe Bolkcom and Kevin Kinney and state Reps. Mary Mascher, Amy Nielsen, Vicki Lensing and Dave Jacoby at this public forum on education.

Iowa City Legislative Coffee Iowa City Hall — Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m.

Have coffee and talk policy with state representatives Mary Mascher, Amy Nielsen, Vicki Lensing and Dave Jacoby.

Build connections between allies in the progressive movement

Rise Up! Organize: a Regional Gathering of Progressive Activists – Southeast Iowa 111 Lake Darling Rd, Brighton — Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Teamsters Community Action Network (TeamCAN) and Indivisible Iowa host workshops aimed at building “infrastructure and momentum for the long-term stability and success of Iowa’s progressive movement.” Registration begins at 1:15 p.m. Please RSVP.

Benefit Dinner for Midwest Telegraph Beadology (220 East Washington Street, Iowa City) — Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Have dinner and catch some local tunes to support an organization that aims to link progressive groups across the Midwest. Tickets are $20 for the four-course meal and can be purchased at Beadology, online or by emailing midwesttelegraph@gmail.com.

The author was involved with organizing the Iowa City Climate March and Midwest Telegraph Benefit Dinner and is an active member of the Democratic Party.