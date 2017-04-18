This week in political activism: April 17-23

Ready to take action to build the community, state and nation you want, but not sure what to do next? Here are some opportunities for political activism this week.

Start local by getting to know your county supervisors and city council

Iowa City Council meeting City Hall — Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Linn County Supervisors meeting Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

Johnson County Supervisors meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

Get involved with a political party

Linn County Republicans meeting Longbranch Hotel (90 Twixt Town Rd, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Check in with the GOP at this monthly meeting to find out what the party’s doing in your county and how you can help.

T3: Grassroots Organizing Webinar Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

Learn Democratic Party-specific organizing skills with this free six-week online master class from the Iowa Democratic Party and Association of State Democratic Party Chairs. Twice-weekly sessions include topics like digital organizing, managing volunteers, phone banking, voter registration, candidate recruitment and fundraising Register for the full course, and you will be sent alerts about upcoming trainings.

Prep for the March for Science

March for Science sign-making party Cedar Rapids Public Library — Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m.

March for Science sign-making party Big Grove Brewery & Taproom (1225 S Gilbert St, Iowa City) — Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m.

Show your support for science-based policy and meet like-minded activists at a sign-making party, and check our upcoming issue for detail on the satellite marches across Iowa happening Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.

Get to know the candidates for North Liberty City Council

North Liberty Candidate Forum North Liberty Community Library — Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

North Liberty is about to elect a new city council and mayor! Meet the candidates and ask them questions at this public forum.

Fight the Trump agenda at this weekly event

#ResistTrumpTuesday Rally & Office Visit Federal Courthouse (111 7th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, April 18 at 12 p.m.

Bring a personal message to Sen. Grassley, Sen. Ernst or Rep. Blum to share at a rally outside the courthouse, then send it along with a delegation from the group who will meet with each of the members of congress’ staff. If you can’t make it, send your letters to SwampCabinet@gmail.com and they will be delivered. This event is organized by MoveOn, Indivisible and the Working Families Party.

Get a word in with Sen. Chuck Grassley

Chuck Grassley Town Hall Keokuk County Courthouse (101 S Main St, Sigourney) — Tuesday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Take a little road trip to visit Sen. Grassley while the U.S. congress is on break at his closest public forum.

Find out what’s up in Linn County

Linn State of the County The Hotel at Kirkwood Center (7725 Kirkwood Blvd SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Hear about the state of Linn County at this presentation and luncheon with the League of Women Voters. Buy tickets online or email libby.slappey@gmail.com.

Attempt to contact Rep. Rod Blum

Thursdays @ Blum’s Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

Meet up with other activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Rep. Blum’s office to share your concerns with his staff.

We Wish You Were Here Rod Blum Community Forum Cedar Rapids Public Library — Friday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

Rep. Blum was invited to this town hall but is not expected to attend. However, since this event was announced Blum has scheduled a public forum for May 8 in Cedar Rapids, so this event will be used to formulate questions for that forum and discuss other strategies to expand communication between the congressman and his constituents.

Catch some tunes and support workers’ rights

Benefit Concert for the Center for Worker Justice The Mill (120 E Burlington St, Iowa City) — Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Catch multiple bands and support the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa for the bargain price of $7.

Share your thoughts with a Johnson County state senator

Legislative Forum Washington County Courthouse (222 West Main Street, Washington, Iowa) — Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

Have a conversation with state senators including Sen. Kevin Kinney, whose district includes Johnson County, at this public forum.

Learn activist skills at this Latino/a-focused training

Latino Political Network — Iowa City Event University Capitol Center (201 S Clinton St, Iowa City) — Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m.

Learn to run for office from Iowan Latino political leaders and gain other political organizing skills at this workshop.

Get in on the ground floor of the political revolution in Johnson County

State of the Revolution Livestream Robert A. Lee Recreation Center (Iowa City) — Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Hear from Our Revolution (Bernie Sanders’ political organization) leaders Nina Turner, Lucy Flores, Larry Cohen and Mike Connolly to explore next steps at the local and national level at the first-ever Our Revolution Johnson County event, in a livestream simulcast to groups nationwide. Hear from local candidates and Sanders supporters, find out how you can get involved and share your organizing ideas. Sign up online.