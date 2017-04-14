This week in political activism April 12-16

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Jean Oxley Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
Health and Human Services Building (855 South Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.
Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m.
2103 H St, Iowa City — Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.
Iowa elections are closer than you think. Warm up for election season by making calls side by side with veteran activists from IC Eastside Dems, and help Jon Ossoff win his April 18 special election in Georgia’s 6th district. Bring a laptop and cell phone to participate.
Godfather’s Pizza (3647 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Have dinner at Godfather’s Pizza and celebrate the 2nd Amendment with Rep. Rod Blum at this monthly event, sponsored by the Iowa Conservative Union. Send your name, mailing address and phone number to iowaconservativeunion.icu@gmail.com for “extreme vetting” to get a seat at this event, which is listed as kid friendly on the Facebook page. Didn’t pass the background check? Join Action Iowa outside at 5:45 p.m. and ask Rep. Blum to hold a public town hall meeting so you can have a word with him.
Godfather’s Pizza (2201 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Check in with the Linn County Libertarians at their monthly meeting, which will include a convention recap, distribution of work, upcoming events, donations and book reports.
Illinois Room, Iowa Memorial Union (125 N Madison St, Iowa City)– Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.
Jordan Chariton, field reporter for the Young Turks, will speak about independent media’s role in the conversation about sustainability and climate change policy. University Of Iowa Environmental Coalition and Office of Outreach & Engagement are sponsoring the event.
Meeting Room A, Iowa City Public Library — Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
Public Space One — Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.
Explore dystopian fiction’s parallels to present-day America with a day-long symposium, then head to Public Space One for performance art, readings and a panel discussion. Presented by the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights.
Mercy Medical Hallagan Center (701 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Get a word in with your state senators and representatives at a town hall meeting led by the League of Women Voters and the National Association on Mental Illness. Senators Rob Hogg, Wally Horn, Liz Mathis and Dan Zumbach and Representatives Liz Bennett, Ashley Hinson, Ken Rizer, Kirsten Running-Marquardt, Art Staed, Louie Zumbach and Todd Taylor have been invited.
3205 Williams Blvd, Cedar Rapids — Saturday, April 15 at 12 p.m.
Marches are planned for all five Iowa IRS locations on Tax Day, April 15. The organizers’ demands are a non-discriminatory tax code, a release of the rest of Donald Trump’s tax returns and a reallocation of state and federal tax dollars to fund education, healthcare, infrastructure, housing and government employees and agencies. They also demand Iowa’s congressional delegation fight the use of tax dollars to build a wall along the Mexican border and the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines.
Cedar Rapids Public Library — Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m.
Learn what county and city officials actually do, including boards and commissions. Learn about local government’s role in the food system, where local taxes come from and where they go, how to be an advocate in your town and county and the function of local political parties. Join a discussion about the path forward to create a more welcoming Linn County, and celebrate the 200th birthday of George Greene, one of Cedar Rapids founders. RSVP preferred.
Did we miss something? Feel free to comment below with other events!
The author is an active member of the Democratic Party.
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
About The Author
Eleanore Taft
Eleanore Taft is Little Village's production manager. Contact her at eleanore@littlevillagemag.com.