This week in activism: Talk politics, support refugees, celebrate Pride and more

Complacency getting you down? Get up, get out and get involved around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Network with local activists and hear a live podcast taping

Meet Me at the Cherry The Cherry Building (329 10th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m.

This pre-party for the Political Party’s live podcast taping will feature a Q&A with Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker focused on engaging young professionals in the political process.

Political Party LIVE! Podcast: Akwi Nji Brewhemia (1101 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

After Meet Me at the Cherry, walk over to Brewhemia for a live taping of a discussion with hosts Misty Rebik, Simeon Talley and Stacey Walker and special guest performance poet, actor and writer Akwi Nji. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the podcast starts a 6 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested. (Editor’s Note: Akwi Nji is a frequent contributor to ‘Little Village.’)

Stand up for a living wage in Johnson County

$10.10 Minimum Wage Comittee Meeting/Reunion Salario Minimo Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa/Centro de Justicia Laboral (940 S Gilbert Ct, Iowa City) — Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

Organizations like the Center for Worker Justice (CWJ) and Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America are joining forces to preserve a $10.10 minimum wage in Johnson County for as many workers as possible. Join them in the fight at this meeting.

Join a local chapter of a national organization

IndivisibleCR 33/35 Monthly Mtg Linn Area Credit Union (3015 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

If you live in state senate district 33 or 35 (Cedar Rapids), come to this meeting to join your local chapter of Indivisible, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting the rights of marginalized groups and fight against discrimination through grassroots activism. RSVP to IndivisibleCRIA@gmail.com.

Thursdays @ Blum’s The Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 15 at 9 a.m.

Join activists from IndivisibleCR 33/35 to strategize, then head to Rep. Rod Blum’s office to meet with his staff and share your opinion about issues that are important to you.

Our Revolution Linn County chapter meeting Mc Leod Blair House (2222 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m.

Get involved with a local chapter of Our Revolution, an organization dedicated to promoting the platform and goals of the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Celebrate World Refugee Day and learn how to help build a welcoming community

Eastern Iowa Refugee Summit Iowa City West High School (2901 Melrose Ave) — Friday, June 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Learn about the issues that impact refugee Iowans and how to advocate effectively to address those issues in Eastern Iowa. Purchase tickets online ahead of time for $35. The fee covers meals and a second day of World Refugee Day celebration events, beginning with a Sunday morning soccer game at West High.

Celebrate Juneteenth with education and community

Juneteenth Education Day African American Museum of Iowa (55 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission and African American Museum of Iowa present the film 13th which examines the criminalization of African Americans and the legal slavery within the prison-industrial complex. A discussion led by Karl Cassell, President and CEO of Horizons: A Family Service Alliance, will follow the screening. Viewer discretion is advised for children under 15. Come early and explore the museum from 4 – 6:30 p.m. with free admission.

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom Viola Gibson Park (14th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The African American Museum of Iowa hosts a celebration featuring children’s activities like balloon art and face painting, a health station, information booths, food vendors and performances by jazz musician Kevin Burt, magician Zach Percell and spoken word artist Micah Ariel James.

Celebrate and advocate for rights and respect of LGBTQIA+ people

Iowa City Pride 2017 Downtown Iowa City — Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

Join in or cheer on the parade at 1 p.m. (participants line up at College Green Park after 11 a.m.), then head to the Ped Mall where festivities run from noon to 5:30 p.m. Check out the Iowa City Pride Facebook page for numerous other Pride events, or check out a few of the events that are new this year.

Help build Democrats’ ground game for future elections

Iowa City and University of Iowa GOTV Kickoff Party Yotopia (132 S Clinton St, Iowa City) — Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m.

Join the Johnson County Democrats’ Get Out the Vote committee to begin organizing for 2018. If you can’t make the party you can still sign up to volunteer.

Start local by getting to know your county supervisors and city council

Cedar Rapids City Council meeting City Hall — Tuesday, June 13 at noon

Coralville City Council meeting City Hall — Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

North Liberty City Council meeting City Council Chambers (3 Quail Creek Cir) — Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Linn County Supervisors meeting Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

Johnson County Supervisors meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, June 15 at 9 a.m.

Iowa City Council listening post/Party in the Park Kiwanis Park (1519 Teg Dr) — Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Chat with city council members and enjoy live music, snacks and children’s activities during Party in the Park.

(Editor’s Note: The author is a member of the Center for Worker Justice and the Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America.)