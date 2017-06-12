This week in activism: Talk politics, support refugees, celebrate Pride and more

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
The Cherry Building (329 10th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m.
This pre-party for the Political Party’s live podcast taping will feature a Q&A with Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker focused on engaging young professionals in the political process.
Brewhemia (1101 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
After Meet Me at the Cherry, walk over to Brewhemia for a live taping of a discussion with hosts Misty Rebik, Simeon Talley and Stacey Walker and special guest performance poet, actor and writer Akwi Nji. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the podcast starts a 6 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested. (Editor’s Note: Akwi Nji is a frequent contributor to ‘Little Village.’)
Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa/Centro de Justicia Laboral (940 S Gilbert Ct, Iowa City) — Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.
Organizations like the Center for Worker Justice (CWJ) and Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America are joining forces to preserve a $10.10 minimum wage in Johnson County for as many workers as possible. Join them in the fight at this meeting.
Linn Area Credit Union (3015 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.
If you live in state senate district 33 or 35 (Cedar Rapids), come to this meeting to join your local chapter of Indivisible, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting the rights of marginalized groups and fight against discrimination through grassroots activism. RSVP to IndivisibleCRIA@gmail.com.
The Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 15 at 9 a.m.
Join activists from IndivisibleCR 33/35 to strategize, then head to Rep. Rod Blum’s office to meet with his staff and share your opinion about issues that are important to you.
Mc Leod Blair House (2222 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m.
Get involved with a local chapter of Our Revolution, an organization dedicated to promoting the platform and goals of the Bernie Sanders campaign.
Iowa City West High School (2901 Melrose Ave) — Friday, June 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about the issues that impact refugee Iowans and how to advocate effectively to address those issues in Eastern Iowa. Purchase tickets online ahead of time for $35. The fee covers meals and a second day of World Refugee Day celebration events, beginning with a Sunday morning soccer game at West High.
African American Museum of Iowa (55 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission and African American Museum of Iowa present the film 13th which examines the criminalization of African Americans and the legal slavery within the prison-industrial complex. A discussion led by Karl Cassell, President and CEO of Horizons: A Family Service Alliance, will follow the screening. Viewer discretion is advised for children under 15. Come early and explore the museum from 4 – 6:30 p.m. with free admission.
Viola Gibson Park (14th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The African American Museum of Iowa hosts a celebration featuring children’s activities like balloon art and face painting, a health station, information booths, food vendors and performances by jazz musician Kevin Burt, magician Zach Percell and spoken word artist Micah Ariel James.
Downtown Iowa City — Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
Join in or cheer on the parade at 1 p.m. (participants line up at College Green Park after 11 a.m.), then head to the Ped Mall where festivities run from noon to 5:30 p.m. Check out the Iowa City Pride Facebook page for numerous other Pride events, or check out a few of the events that are new this year.
Yotopia (132 S Clinton St, Iowa City) — Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m.
Join the Johnson County Democrats’ Get Out the Vote committee to begin organizing for 2018. If you can’t make the party you can still sign up to volunteer.
City Hall — Tuesday, June 13 at noon
City Hall — Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
City Council Chambers (3 Quail Creek Cir) — Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m.
Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, June 15 at 9 a.m.
Kiwanis Park (1519 Teg Dr) — Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Chat with city council members and enjoy live music, snacks and children’s activities during Party in the Park.
(Editor’s Note: The author is a member of the Center for Worker Justice and the Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America.)
