This week in activism: raise your voice, network with activists and shake it off on the dance floor

Feeling frustrated with the state of your community, state and nation? Action is the antidote to despair. This week join an organization that fights for issues you care about, hold your elected officials accountable, keep the pipeline fight alive and dance off your stress for a good cause.

Join an activist organization

Linn County Iowans for Public Education monthly meeting Linn Area Credit Union (3015 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Discuss vouchers, the role of school boards and an advocacy plan at the third meeting of the local chapter of a rapidly-growing statewide organization.

100 Grannies monthly meeting Trinity Episcopal Church (320 E College St, Iowa City) — Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Get involved with an organization that fights for a sustainable, livable environment for future generations through education, advocacy and direct action.

Cedar Rapids NOW meeting Mount Mercy Graduate Center (1650 Matterhorn Dr NE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

Check out a local chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Get some exercise and support organizations that help the community

Dance with CWJ The Mill (120 E Burlington St, Iowa City) — Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and drink specials and dance the night away with Iowa band Tropicante, while supporting the Center for Worker Justice, an organization that fights for the rights of low-wage workers and immigrants, affordable housing and other issues in the community. Admission is $15, or $10 with a community ID.

Rise Up 5k Run Iowa Running Company (1000 3rd St SE Ste 2, Cedar Rapids) — Saturday, July 1 at 8 a.m.

Register online or sign up to volunteer by June 30 to take part in this 300-city charity run/walk, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Planned Parenthood, Center for Reproductive Rights, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Immigration Law Center, the Trevor Project, the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Share your concerns with elected officials

Thursdays @ Blum’s Blue Strawberry Coffee Company (118 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 29 at 9 a.m.

Meet up with activists from Indivisible to strategize, then head to Rep. Rod Blum’s office to have a word with his staff about what you’d like to see from your congressman.

Connect with your community

2017 State of Downtown Iowa City Voxman School of Music (93 E Burlington St, Iowa City) — Thursday, June 29 at 7 a.m.

Hear from and talk with civic and business leaders about what’s new and what’s to come in downtown Iowa City. Tickets are $15, or free for downtown businesses, property owners and Downtown District member organizations.

Serving Up Opportunity Community BBQ Wetherby Park (2400 Taylor Dr, Iowa City) — Thursday, June 29 at 4 p.m.

Get to know your neighbors and make connections with local organizations, agencies and city departments that serve the community.

Take a road trip to stand with water protectors

Stand in Court With Heather Pearson Pleading “Not Guilty” Calhoun County Courthouse (416 4th St, Rockwell City) — Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m.

Stand with Heather Pearson of Logan as she pleads not guilty for protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Pearson was charged with trespassing for participating in a direct action on land seized by eminent domain from landowner Shirley Gerjets, who gave Pearson permission to be on the property and has been fighting this use of eminent domain in court. Pearson will argue that she was justified in doing so because of the environmental impact of the pipeline.

NoDAPL Rally, Concert and Call to Action Iowa State Capitol — Saturday, July 1 at noon

Listen to speakers and live music at this rally, and demand that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Iowa Utilities Board appointment is not in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry. Organizers also seek to remind Iowans that if the Iowa Supreme Court rules against the Iowa Utilities Board’s decision to allow Dakota Access to seize land through eminent domain, the now-complete pipeline could be forced to stop operating.

Get involved with a political party

Linn County Democrats meeting Hiawatha Community Center (101 Emmons St) — Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Start local by getting to know your county supervisors and city council

Cedar Rapids City Council meeting City Hall — Tuesday, June 27 at 4 p.m.

North Liberty City Council meeting City Council Chambers — Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Coralville City Council meeting City Hall — Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Linn County supervisors meeting Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids) — Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

Johnson County supervisors meeting Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) — Thursday, June 29 at 9 a.m.

Did we miss something? Feel free to comment below with additional events!

Editor’s Note: The author is an active member of the Democratic Party and the Center for Worker Justice.