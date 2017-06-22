This week in activism: Celebrate Juneteenth and fight for healthcare

Fight to preserve a $10.10 minimum wage in Johnson County

Canvass with CWJ for Johnson County minimum wage! Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa (940 S Gilbert Ct) — Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Join CWJ and Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America at 10 a.m., 2:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. to ask area businesses to maintain the county minimum wage of $10.10 that was just lowered to $7.25.

Get involved with a political party

Iowa House Builder Party with Rep. Amy Nielsen 168 Lockmoor Cir, North Liberty — Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m.

Join Rep. Amy Nielsen at this fundraiser to benefit Democratic candidates for the Iowa House of Representatives.

Green Party of Linn County Nominating Convention Cedar Rapids Public Library — Saturday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Nominate yourself or someone else for city council, school board or county supervisor, and discuss the issues and strategies that can grow the Green Party in Linn County. Henry Gaff, candidate for congress in the 1st Congressional District, will be the keynote speaker.

Support access to reproductive healthcare

UNITE: A Benefit for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland Early Bird Café (333 1st St SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

UNITE After Party Eastbank Venue & Lounge (97 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

Chip in to support recently-defunded Planned Parenthood of the Heartland at this annual fundraiser. Tickets are $100, or $50 for those “Born After Roe” (1973), and include both the benefit and afterparty featuring beer and wine, appetizers, dessert and entertainment.

Art for Access: Cedar Rapids Breathing Room Yoga (608 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) — Friday, June 23 at 5 p.m.

Purchase $10 poster art prints from local artists to support the Iowa Abortion Access Fund which assists Iowa women with financial barriers to obtaining abortions. Buttons and t-shirts can also be purchased and donations will be accepted.

Celebrate Juneteenth with activities, awards, speakers and dancing

Juneteenth Trailblazers Awards Radisson Hotel & Conference Center (1220 1st Avenue, Coralville) — Friday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Honor Outstanding Leader Kendra Malone, Emerging Activist Monique Green and Transformative Icon Center for Worker Justice at this black tie event featuring keynote speaker Marian L. Coleman, music and spoken word, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are $30 or two for $50.

Iowa City Area’s 7th Annual Juneteenth Commemoration Mercer Park (2701 Bradford Dr, Iowa City) — Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Begin the day with a panel discussion aimed at youth called “Essentials for Success: Passion and Direction” at 10 a.m. in the Scanlon Gym. Then head outside for live music and entertainment, youth essay and art contest awards, children’s activities, historical information, a health and vendor fair and a free meal.