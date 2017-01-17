The Women’s March gathers in Des Moines this Saturday

Women’s March — Iowa Capitol Building, Des Moines — Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, women will gather in Des Moines to join with others across the country and the world in a Women’s March to support from afar the large march in Washington, D.C. — one of 386 “Sister Marches” have been planned to date.

The Women’s March on Washington will also see a large contingent from Iowa and across the country, thanks to many locally-organized bus trips; The Washington Post reported on Jan. 12 that six times the number of bus parking permits have been sought in D.C. for the Jan. 21 march than for the inauguration on Jan. 20.

The Iowa march, which will draw women and their advocates from across the state, begins at the West Stage on Finkbine Dr. and travels around the capitol building. The rally, which begins immediately after the march, at 12:30 p.m., includes a variety of local speaker and performers, yet to be announced.

The organizers ask that if you bring signs, that they not have sticks. They also request that, as there are only two security entrances to the capitol, attendees bring only the bare necessities, so as not to hold up the entrance lines. They affirm that the march is committed to non-violence and respect of property, and ask that no one carry any item that can be construed as a weapon.

Women’s March on Washington recently announced its formal agenda, which has been noted for its unquestionably progressive stances. “We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights,” the document reads. “This is the basic and original tenet from which all our values stem.”

It goes on to assert solidarity with racial justice, economic justice and other movements, calling out police brutality and the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA community, along with such causes as gender equity, reproductive rights and equal pay for women.

The Women’s Marches welcome participants of all genders. As Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-Illinois) said in a speech to congress about why he would not be attending the inauguration, but would be participating in the D.C. Women’s March the following day, “As a society, when women win, we all win.”