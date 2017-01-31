The Political Party launching a live-recorded podcast at The Mill tonight

Political Party Live! podcast recording The Mill — Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

A new podcast through The Political Party, an organization founded last year to engage and connect millennials to politics, will launch with a live recording tonight at The Mill in Iowa City.

The event will include a free beer tasting sponsored by the Iowa Brewing Company out of Cedar Rapids and a live DJ set by Mike Stenerson. The podcast, Political Party Live!, aims to feature diverse voices chiming in on political discussions — with a dose of arts and culture talk as well.

Tonight’s discussion will tackle the progressive movement’s response to the election of President Donald Trump — including the Women’s Marches that took place the day after the inauguration — with guests Suzana De Baca, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, and Corey Hickner-Johnson, the organizer of the Women’s March on Iowa City.

The podcast will be co-hosted by Simeon Talley, co-founder of Iowa Fashion Project, Misty Rebik, an immigrant, workers’ and women’s rights activist, and Stacey Walker, a Linn County supervisor.

“We’re bringing together live music, good people and stimulating conversation all under one roof to launch what we hope will be the start of a new progressive movement in the state,” Walker said in a press release.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so organizers encourage those interested to RSVP through the Facebook event.

Going forward, the organization plans to produce a new live-recorded show each month from different locations throughout Iowa.

Get a feel for the new podcast by listening to the pilot episode, which delves into issues including how to better engage young voters, Iowa’s minimum wage and the recent police shooting of Jerime “Danky” Mitchell, an unarmed black man in Cedar Rapids who was left paralyzed.