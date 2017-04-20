‘The Last Days of Judas Iscariot’ opens this weekend at The Mill

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot The Mill — opens Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

It’s not your average night out at The Mill.

Through the efforts of Rich LeMay and Luke Spurlock-Brown, working together as Run of the Mill Theater, the restaurant — most frequently used as a music and comedy venue — will see a show of another sort: its first play. Stephen Adly Guirgis’ 2005 satire The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Run of the Mill’s inaugural show, opens on Friday, April 21 and runs through the weekend, with shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

“The Mill has always been a strong proponent of local artists of many varieties, but this will be the first play to be produced here,” LeMay, who is directing the show, said in an email. He and Spurlock-Brown hope that it will be the first of many. “The atmosphere and the clientele [The Mill] attracts seemed like a perfect opportunity for us to carve out our own niche.”

The show, which LeMay said is one of Spurlock-Brown’s favorites, is a darkly funny tale set in a courtroom in purgatory. Witnesses such as Mother Theresa, Sigmund Freud and Satan are called to testify as the court deliberates the fate of the title traitor.

LeMay notes that the biggest hurdle the production faced was finding rehearsal space, since The Mill (where he also bartends) is so busy. Getting the restaurant on board with their vision was comparatively quite simple.

“We have had the full support of Marty Christensen, one of the owners, almost from day one,” LeMay said. “The rest was just finding the best available weekend for us to put the show up. The Mill very much wants to be considered a venue for every kind of entertainment.”

No food or drinks will be served during the show, but there will be a dinner hour aimed at theatregoers starting two hours before each production (5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday). Drinks will be available during intermission. The show runs approximately three hours. There are no age restrictions, but the play does contain adult themes and harsh language.