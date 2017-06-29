Advertisement

27th annual Jazz Fest hits Iowa City this weekend

Posted by Eleanore Taft | Jun 29, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Iowa City Jazz Festival

Downtown Iowa City — Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2

2016 Iowa City Jazz Festival — photo by Alan Light via Flickr

The Jazz Festival takes over downtown Iowa City this weekend with art, activities, food and drink and dozens of musicians. The event features a main stage with national and international performers, and three side stages to showcase a variety of local acts. Performances will rotate between stages throughout the festival.

View the full schedule on the Iowa City Jazz Festival website.

The event includes a “fun zone” with family-friendly and educational activities for kids, food will be served throughout the festival at culinary row featuring local vendors and the beer garden will be another test of Iowa City’s new drinking-in-the-streets events policy.

Some streets downtown will be closed and some ramp and lot parking will be reserved for festival venders, performers and service vehicles. Otherwise, downtown parking will operate as normal at the usual rates.

There will be a few changes to public transportation for the weekend. Friday, Saturday and Monday, Iowa City Transit will run a normal schedule free of charge, with a few detours. The bus interchange at Clinton and Washington streets will move to the Court Street Transportation Center from June 29 at 6 a.m. until the end of service July 3. Some bus stops downtown will be closed. Sunday there will be no transit service, as usual. More information is available on the Iowa City government website.

Jazz Fest is presented by nonprofit Summer of the Arts and sponsored by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union.

