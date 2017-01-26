Ta-Nehisi Coates to speak about race in Ames on Monday

Ta-Nehisi Coates: “A Deeper Black: Race in America” Iowa State University Memorial Union Great Hall (Ames) — Monday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, a journalist and author of Between the World and Me, will speak in Ames on the Iowa State University campus about systemic racism in America on Monday, Jan. 30.

The presentation, titled “A Deeper Black: Race in America,” is the keynote lecture of Iowa State University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Series.

Coates has garnered attention for his coverage of slavery and race in the U.S., including a recent piece in The Atlantic about former President Barack Obama, “My President was Black.” His recent book, Between the World and Me, written as a letter to his son about growing up black in America, won the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction.

Coates’ presentation is free and open to the public.