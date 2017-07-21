Advertisement

Studio Visit: Photographer David Van Allen

Posted by Jason Smith | Jul 21, 2017
With a style that is as unique as the portraits he creates, photographer David Van Allen invites you inside his Cedar Rapids studio to discuss his process to portraiture.
Van Allen has been taking pictures for decades and discusses the common misconception between the subject and the overall image in this Little Village Studio Visit.

Studio Visit: David Van Allen

Photographer David Van Allen has been creating portraits of local subjects for decades. Step into his studio at The Cherry Building as he discusses his process and strategy for capturing an individual's unique personality.

Posted by Little Village Mag on Friday, July 21, 2017

David Van Allen describes he portraiture process as a multiple image collage and has been practicing this style since 1996.

Video by Jason Smith

