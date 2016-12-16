Studio 13 serves up joy and community this weekend

Christmas Potluck/Fundraiser Studio 13 — Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Dinner Studio 13 — Sunday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m.

For the fifth year, Studio 13 (13 S Linn St., Iowa City) will host a holiday potluck and fundraiser on the Sunday before Christmas, which falls this year on Dec. 18. The tradition is a way for the community to come together in the spirit of family and generosity, to support Iowa City Pride, which is going into its 47th year in 2017.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the potluck dinner. “The staff at Studio 13 donates the main course and sides,” owner Jason Zeman said in an email, “and then we ask those who come to bring something to contribute (whether a pie, appetizer, additional main course items, snacks, rolls, etc.).”

The meal is open to all ages, for a suggested donation of $5. After eating, the group plays Uno and other card games until 10 p.m., when the drag show begins, which is ages 19 and up. Although Zeman noted that most attendees are college age and older, he says that, “For the dinner anyone is welcome.”

These large, community events take place at Studio 13 three times each year: the Sundays before Thanksgiving and Christmas, and on Easter Sunday.

On Christmas Day itself, Studio 13 has another, more low-key tradition. The club opens up at 7 p.m., and food and treats are provided free of charge by the bar and its staff. At 9 p.m., after the meal, there’s karaoke.

“Traditionally,” Zeman said, “gay bars have been a place where people without families and/or who aren’t accepted by their family have gone on holidays. We feel it’s important to have a place where everyone may come and feel welcome.”