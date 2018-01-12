‘Too foul for public consumption’: Steve King doesn’t like bad language, but thinks Trump’s ‘shithole’ comment is great









Like a lot of people on Twitter on Friday morning, Iowa’s Steve King was upset about a public figure’s foul language. But unlike most, King was upset about a comedian saying “fuck,” not the President of the United States saying, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” while discussing immigration from Africa and Latin America on Thursday.

King, who has a history of making comments widely considered racist and anti-immigrant, doesn’t have a problem with Trump’s statement.

Hang in there Mr. President @realDonaldTrump. If those countries aren’t as you described, Democrats should be happy to deport criminal aliens back to them. &End #AnchorBabies, too. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 12, 2018

In fairness to Donald Trump, he never mentioned “anchor babies” during the meeting in which he said “shithole countries,” as well as, “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.” Anchor babies have long been a favorite talking point of people who complain about non-white immigrants. The claim underlying the term is that people from other countries have babies in the U.S. in order to stay in the country, but a child’s citizenship status doesn’t grant the parents citizenship or prevent their deportation.

King’s tweet generated strong, and sometimes angry, pushback on Twitter, but the congressman only responded to one of those tweets. It came from comedian and actor George Lopez.

hey Steve king : fuck you too ! — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 12, 2018

King responsed:

hey George Lopez : To paraphrase you, I’ll Flush you too ! You are too foul for public consumption. u r dumped. https://t.co/fVpArUERti — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 12, 2018

King, who published a strange tweet about Africa and the solar eclipse in August that used a meme popular with racists, may not object to the word “shithole” when it’s being used to disparage African countries, but he draws the line at a Latino comedian tweeting “fuck.”

Whether or not King’s supporters share his selective prudishness about language, many of them will likely approve of his choice to single out a Mexican American for a Twitter fight.