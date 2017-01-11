SPT Theatre presents 14th annual Modern Salon at Brucemore

A Modern Salon Brucemore — starts Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Now in it’s 14th year, SPT Theatre’s Modern Salon is a beloved community event at Brucemore Mansion that hearkens back to traditions of years past. Salons — gatherings in homes to share culture and exchange ideas — started in 16th century Italy and were refined in France in the 17th and 18th centuries before becoming ubiquitous in the late 19th century.

SPT Theatre founders Jane Pini, Doug Elliot, Janelle Lauer and Gerard Estella rejuvenated the tradition with songs and other entertainment to warm you from the winters chill. This year’s special guest is Cherryl Thomason.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for appetizers from Bistro on the River and a pre-show wine tasting by the First Avenue Wine House. During intermission, dessert and champagne are served. Traditional evening dress encouraged.

A Modern Salon runs Fridays and Saturdays Jan. 13–28. Tickets are $40 for Brucemore members, $45 for the general public. The show on Friday, Jan. 20 is sold out.