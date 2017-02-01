Soup’s on: Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ event on Thursday supports Domestic Violence Intervention Program

DVIP 20th Annual “Souper Bowl” Fundraiser Clarion Highlander Hotel (2525 N Dodge St, IC) — Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the the Domestic Violence Intervention Program’s annual “Souper Bowl” fundraiser tomorrow, Feb. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Iowa City’s Clarion Highlander Hotel (2525 N Dodge St.). The event helps support the organization’s efforts to provide crisis intervention and support services to children and adults affected by domestic violence.

Tickets include a unique bowl for guests to take home and are $25 for adults, $15 for students. Kids under 12 eat free, unless they would like to take home a bowl as well. Tickets are available online until noon Thursday and can be picked up in person from Fired Up Iowa City (520 E Washington St) and at Hills Bank in Coralville and the Iowa City Gilbert Street and Old Capitol Mall locations. Tickets can also be purchased for the same price at the door.

Soups are provided by more than 30 area restaurants, including Trumpet Blossom Café and Basta. Guests will be serenaded with live music from local blues musician Kevin BF Burt.

“We’ve had great feedback and excitement so far,” said Missie Forbes, the development director for the program. “It looks like it will be great soup weather, so we hope that people will come out in droves to support this cause.”

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) is a United Way agency that relies on private donations. The program’s service area covers eight counties in southeast Iowa and hosts a regional hotline for 13 counties. Last year, it provided services to more than 1,700 women, children and men and received 18,000 hotline calls.

For those in need of assistance, help is available through its 24 hour crisis line: 800-373-1043