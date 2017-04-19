Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Something for everyone at Take a Bite food festival in the Amanas

Posted by Eleanore Taft | Apr 19, 2017 | Food & Drink

Take a Bite Festival

various Amana locations — begins Friday, April 21

Spätzle Makkaroni & Kase with Mushroom & Swiss Bratwurst from Millstream Bräu Haus. – photo by K. Michael Moore

Take a Bite food festival in the Amanas this weekend features cooking classes, wine and beer tastings and special meals from a variety of European cuisines. Some events require reservations — see the full schedule for details and instructions.

Spend Friday making beer pretzels at Millstream Bräu Haus ($7), chocolates at Chocolate Haus ($3.75), sauerkraut and bratwurst at Amana Meat Shop ($10) and bread at P.H.A.T. Daddy’s ($10). Wind down with a wood-fired pizza buffet; a traditional Amana communal meal; or a sampling of Czech, Italian, German, Hungarian and Polish flavors and a conversation with the chef and the owners of Ackerman and Fireside wineries.

Breakfast is prepared in the communal kitchen. — photo courtesy of Amana Heritage Society

On Saturday, prepare and enjoy a German-style lunch of rolled braised beef and spätzle ($15), then sample coffee and chocolate offerings from five different shops, strolling at your own pace. Or check out four local restaurants with a progressive lunch ($25), tasting a new course at each location. Head to Millstream Brewing Company for a beer tasting and take home a souvenir glass ($5), or explore local wines with tastings, winery tours and multi-course dinners from Ackerman and Fireside wineries ($45) and White Cross Cellars and Ox Yoke Inn ($55).

Start Sunday with a gospel brunch ($40) at the Ox Yoke, then learn your cuts of beef at Amana Meat Shop or get a free, tasty lesson in wine and cheese pairings. Stop by Zuber’s Homestead Hotel for a historical pick-me-up with Tea and Tales ($18) about Amana food culture. End the weekend at Millstream Bräu Haus with the Brewers Dinner ($35) — a five-course meal paired with local beer.

Photo by Stephen Cummings

Tags
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author

Eleanore Taft

Eleanore Taft is Little Village's production manager. Contact her at eleanore@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by courtenay-bouvier
LV Recommends: Caucho
Tacos are perfect, no matter what form they take: Whether hard shell or soft, spicy or mild, meaty or vegetarian, a taco’s deliciousness and convenience are peerless. I’d argue that,...
Posted by eleanore-taft
Marquee Pizzeria and Bar brings Italian flavors and late-night hours to Iowa River Landing
Marquee Pizzeria & Bar brings a “Brooklyn meets Little Italy” atmosphere, communal dining and brick oven pizza to the Iowa River Landing this fall. From their tables, guests will watch...
Posted by eleanore-taft
Updated: Eastern Iowans unite to promote food security, sustainability and diversity
The Iowa Valley Global Food Project breaks ground on May 20, 2017, on 3.7 acres at the Johnson County Poor Farm (just west of 4515 Melrose Ave). Supporters and community...