Something for everyone at Take a Bite food festival in the Amanas

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
various Amana locations — begins Friday, April 21
Take a Bite food festival in the Amanas this weekend features cooking classes, wine and beer tastings and special meals from a variety of European cuisines. Some events require reservations — see the full schedule for details and instructions.
Spend Friday making beer pretzels at Millstream Bräu Haus ($7), chocolates at Chocolate Haus ($3.75), sauerkraut and bratwurst at Amana Meat Shop ($10) and bread at P.H.A.T. Daddy’s ($10). Wind down with a wood-fired pizza buffet; a traditional Amana communal meal; or a sampling of Czech, Italian, German, Hungarian and Polish flavors and a conversation with the chef and the owners of Ackerman and Fireside wineries.
On Saturday, prepare and enjoy a German-style lunch of rolled braised beef and spätzle ($15), then sample coffee and chocolate offerings from five different shops, strolling at your own pace. Or check out four local restaurants with a progressive lunch ($25), tasting a new course at each location. Head to Millstream Brewing Company for a beer tasting and take home a souvenir glass ($5), or explore local wines with tastings, winery tours and multi-course dinners from Ackerman and Fireside wineries ($45) and White Cross Cellars and Ox Yoke Inn ($55).
Start Sunday with a gospel brunch ($40) at the Ox Yoke, then learn your cuts of beef at Amana Meat Shop or get a free, tasty lesson in wine and cheese pairings. Stop by Zuber’s Homestead Hotel for a historical pick-me-up with Tea and Tales ($18) about Amana food culture. End the weekend at Millstream Bräu Haus with the Brewers Dinner ($35) — a five-course meal paired with local beer.
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
About The Author
Eleanore Taft
Eleanore Taft is Little Village's production manager. Contact her at eleanore@littlevillagemag.com.