Something for everyone at Take a Bite food festival in the Amanas

Take a Bite Festival various Amana locations — begins Friday, April 21

Take a Bite food festival in the Amanas this weekend features cooking classes, wine and beer tastings and special meals from a variety of European cuisines. Some events require reservations — see the full schedule for details and instructions.

Spend Friday making beer pretzels at Millstream Bräu Haus ($7), chocolates at Chocolate Haus ($3.75), sauerkraut and bratwurst at Amana Meat Shop ($10) and bread at P.H.A.T. Daddy’s ($10). Wind down with a wood-fired pizza buffet; a traditional Amana communal meal; or a sampling of Czech, Italian, German, Hungarian and Polish flavors and a conversation with the chef and the owners of Ackerman and Fireside wineries.

On Saturday, prepare and enjoy a German-style lunch of rolled braised beef and spätzle ($15), then sample coffee and chocolate offerings from five different shops, strolling at your own pace. Or check out four local restaurants with a progressive lunch ($25), tasting a new course at each location. Head to Millstream Brewing Company for a beer tasting and take home a souvenir glass ($5), or explore local wines with tastings, winery tours and multi-course dinners from Ackerman and Fireside wineries ($45) and White Cross Cellars and Ox Yoke Inn ($55).

Start Sunday with a gospel brunch ($40) at the Ox Yoke, then learn your cuts of beef at Amana Meat Shop or get a free, tasty lesson in wine and cheese pairings. Stop by Zuber’s Homestead Hotel for a historical pick-me-up with Tea and Tales ($18) about Amana food culture. End the weekend at Millstream Bräu Haus with the Brewers Dinner ($35) — a five-course meal paired with local beer.