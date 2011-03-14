Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Show Photos: Ed Gray, Wolf Wars, Miracles of God @ Blue Moose – 3/11

Posted by Adrianne Behning | Mar 14, 2011 | Arts & Entertainment

Holy cow! This was a good one. Friday night held a much anticipated show for me. Ed Gray, Wolf Wars and Miracles of God, whom I had not seen live before this (despite chronically singing along to Honeyham Cunningham a trillion times this year.) This was another great lineup courtesy of the .

Local icon, Ed Gray, performed what he claimed would be his “o-n-l-y-s-o-l-o-s-h-o-w-t-h-i-s-y-e-a-r”  so naturally I dropped what I was doing and got my ass down to the Blue Moose. There are many moods of Ed, and this set was overwhelmingly the crooning, wailing Ed that I love so much. He played for a solid 50 minutes, no doubt getting it all out of his system so he can attempt to make good on his claim not to play again for awhile.  Oh, and I am counting on that not being the case at all.

Wolf Wars, of course, put on a ferocious set . This Cedar Rapids rock band is always fun to watch. As fan Tim Krein proclaims, they are “Real Rock n Roll!” They have a solid sound that is brought to life by a fierce front man that tears all over the stage.  Fan Joe Derderian describes Wolf Wars as “chugging”,  and indeed they are…like a train, picking up tremendous speed and force before crashing into a mountain. I can’t find any of their stuff online, which pains me greatly, so if any of you know where I could get my hands on some, speak up already!

And then….drumroll…came Miracles of God. I have been listening to MoG for a little while now, but this was my first time catching them live. It was every bit as good as I expected it to be. They have a very talented lineup, great songwriters and they are relentlessly energetic all through the low-fi explosion that is their set. Their lyrics are sometimes ridiculous, rarely relevant and always fun.  Watching Sam Locke Ward scream til he’s cross-eyed is always a good time in my book.  I am not sure when they’ll play again, but I recommend you check ’em out.

Tags
, , , , ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Blog Comments
Al, Mar 17, 2011 Reply

If you scroll down Wolf War's page, they have links to some videos on youtube. Good stuff.

Adrianne Behning, Mar 17, 2011 Reply

wolf wars' page? i looked for their stuff online and failed. link??

Al, Mar 19, 2011 Reply

Hmmm. They had some videos on YouTube but I guess they've been removed…

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
Jugglers take to the streets in Cedar Rapids during the 70th International Jugglers’ Association Festival
Keep an eye out for flying objects in Cedar Rapids this week. The 70th annual International Jugglers’ Association Festival is in town.
Posted by zak-neumann
Former Frankie Teardrop frontman brings new project Cheap Fantasy to RADinc.
Jordan Bleau is no stranger to Iowa City. The Minneapolis-based musician and No Problem Records co-founder made the rounds at local bars and DIY venues with the now defunct fuzz-pop...
Posted by julia-davis
Becoming Roxie: For Iowa City’s Jason Seaba drag was a way to replace self-doubt with self-expression
It may be 2017, but tonight drag queen Roxie Mess is channeling her inner ’80s superstar. From the moment she takes the stage, she controls the crowd at Studio 13,...