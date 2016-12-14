Shane Mauss promises Iowa City a ‘Good Trip’ this weekend

Shane Mauss Presents: A Good Trip w/ Arish Singh The Mill — Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.

Wisconsin-born comedian Shane Mauss brings his Good Trip tour to The Mill this Saturday, Dec. 17 for a 9 p.m. show. Mauss is host and creator of the Here We Are podcast, which features weekly interviews with scientists across the country in an effort, according to the podcast’s website, “to find out what makes us who we are.”

Mauss’ most recent comedy album, My Big Break, was released in May of 2015, and chronicled his experience breaking both of his feet in a hiking mishap. He’s joined at The Mill by former Little Village staffer and local favorite Arish Singh.

A Good Trip, sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies, expands on the science focus of Mauss’ podcast with an exploration of the effects of hallucinogens. Billed as “Comedy + Science + Psychedelics,” the show is part stand-up, part experience sharing and part Ted Talk-style examination. The goal is to demystify and destigmatize psychedelic hallucinogens through comedy and personal experience.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.