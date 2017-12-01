SCWPro’s ladder match redux comes to Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon







Hawkamania II Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon — Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

SCWPro, a wrestling promotion out of Scott County, returns for its second bout in Iowa City this weekend, at the Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon. Tickets are $10. The 14-year-old promotion has previously featured such notables as WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who founded the associated wrestling academy the Black and the Brave. He and academy head coach Marek Brave are dedicated to raising up a new generation of professional wrestlers.

“What we strive to achieve here is a smarter healthier way to compete,” Brave said. “And when you see our guys and gals in the ring I think you’ll agree we’ve succeeded.”

Among that new generation is former Hawkeye fullback Steve Manders, who is also the current QC Cup Champion. He wrestles both with SCWPro and other promotions in Iowa. Having a Hawkeye in the mix makes bringing the show to Iowa City a no-brainer. The first Hawkamania came to the Wildwood in October, and the promotion is happy to be back.

“I am ecstatic to bring our roster back to the Iowa City area,” said commissioner Sean Morrow. “We plan on putting on a five-star show in what is fast turning into the best venue to see live pro-wrestling action in the great state of Iowa.”

Other wrestlers on the roster for Saturday night include Valentina Loca, Mean Mason Beck, Sensei Bock and Latin Thunder: the Superman Luchadore from Muscatine.

The main event of the evening is the rematch of the four-man tornado tag ladder match from the October event. Also known as a Texas tornado match, tornado tag allows all team members to wrestle in the ring at the same time. Tag team champions Vicious and Delicious will be defending against number one contenders Sage Cainan and Dante Leon.