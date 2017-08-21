Early voting for the Sept. 12 election begins

Early voting for the Sept. 12 election in Johnson County has started, and will continue until Monday, Sept. 11. Anyone wishing to vote early has two options.

Those who want to vote by mail can download an absentee ballot request form from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office website, or visit the office. To receive a mail-in ballot, the form must completed and returned by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

People wanting to vote in person can do so at the auditor’s office in the Johnson County Administration Building between 7:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, the office will be open extra hours the weekend before the election — 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 — and voters will be able to cast ballots during limited hours at five satellite offices.

Kirkwood Community College

1816 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City

Fountain Entrance

Thursday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Iowa City Public Library

123 S Linn St, Iowa City

Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8,

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

North Liberty Community Library

520 W Cherry St, North Liberty

Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coralville Public Library

1401 5th St, Coralville

Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In the Sept. 12 election, voters in the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD), the Clear Creek Amana School District, the Lone Tree School District and the Solon School District will be electing school board members. ICCSD and Clear Creek Amana will also have bond issues on the ballot. All Johnson County voters, with the exception of West Liberty residents, will be asked to approve a five-year renewal of a bond issue to pay for improvements on the campuses of Kirkwood Community College, including an expansion of the Iowa City campus.

The new voter ID requirements approved by the Iowa State Legislature earlier this year do not apply to this election.