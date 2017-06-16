Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at Big Grove

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jun 16, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

 Sarah Shook and the Disarmers

Big Grove Iowa City — Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

Photo by Jillian Clark

Since Big Grove Brewery opened its taproom in Iowa City, they have been booking music showcasing local and touring country, rock and roots music. That theme continues with North Carolina’s Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, who take over the taproom June 27. Shook and company are touring on Sidelong, the band’s first full-length out on Bloodshot Records.

Shook and the Disarmers are most certainly a country band, but far from the pop country you may see in an arena or hear on country radio, and I don’t think you’ll see a single backwards baseball cap on stage. This music is full of classic old-school twang, tales of heartbreak, drinking too much and gallows humor. Shook’s voice has that classic country twang, a bit of Grace Slick vibrato and an honesty that makes you believe her when she sings lines like “I keep on listening for your key in the door / I drive myself insane” on “Keep The Home Fires Burnin’.”

If you’re leery about the country label, Shook’s outlook should put you at ease.

“This genre of music attracts a certain kind of person sometimes who is very close-minded, and I want to tell those people, ‘Look, you’re welcome to be a fan. But full disclosure, I’m a fucking civil rights activist, and I’m a bisexual, and I’m an atheist, and I’m a vegan.’ You know what I mean? That’s a whole lot of non-redneck shit right there,” Shook said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

There’s no cover for this show and there isn’t much else to do on a Tuesday night, so there’s no reason not to go, have a few quality Big Grove brews and have a good time with Sarah Shook and the Disarmers.

Tags
,
About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by paul-osgerby
Iowa Juneteeth celebrations include premiere of ‘Cross-Examined,’ a play about desegregating Post-Emancipation Keokuk
Cross-Examined, a play by University of Iowa MFA playwriting candidate Margot Connolly, will be performed at the Coralville Public Library on Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. as well as...
Posted by daniel-boscaljon
MusicIC returns for a seventh year of fusing literature with a classical repertoire
Too often overlooked among the series of festivals that bring an influx of artists to Iowa City is the MusicIC festival, now in its seventh year. Running June 21-24, the...
Posted by rob-cline
District Disc promises to be an above par event
When you think of the Czech Village and New Bohemia areas of Cedar Rapids, golf probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But an upcoming fundraising event will...