Robert A. Lee to close for renovations

The Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center will be closed to the public from Dec. 11 through Jan. 7, while the center undergoes renovation. The center’s recreational programs and activities will be shifted to other city facilities, and the normal pool schedule at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center will be altered to accommodate programs from Lee Center.

The Lee Center’s main staircase will be renovated during the closure. The gym floor will also be sanded and painted, and the pools will undergo maintenance.

Participants in the Lee Center’s programs will be contacted to let them know where and when the programs will be held during the closure. Anyone with questions can contact the Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation at 319-356-5100.