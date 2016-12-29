Ringing in the new year, family-style

Looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend? The Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area offers a plethora of activities to ring in the New Year with the kids.

Noon Year’s Eve Party Iowa City Public Library — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m.

Cedar Rapids Public Library — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

North Liberty Public Library — Friday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. New Year’s Make and Take Coralville Public Library — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m.

Pocketbook thin from holiday shopping? Check out the public library for some free entertainment. The Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids Public Libraries will host “Noon Year’s Eve” parties, complete with a countdown to noon instead of midnight, culminating in a balloon drop. The event at the downtown Cedar Rapids library will include carnival games, there will be a special princess guest in North Liberty and the Iowa City version will feature dancing and treats. All three parties end at 12:30 p.m. Visitors to the Coralville Public Library can make New Year’s crafts to take home any time between 12 and 2 p.m.

Noon Year’s Eve Party Iowa Children’s Museum — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

The Children’s Museum in Coralville will also host a “Noon Year’s Eve” party with holiday crafts and a noon balloon drop to close things out. The price is the regular $8 museum admission, and children under one year old are free.

Big Top Balloon Drop

Cedar Rapids Rampage vs. Florida Tropics U.S. Cellular Center — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

For the sports lovers, the US Cellular Center has planned a New Year’s Eve celebration while the Cedar Rapids Rampage play the Florida Tropics. The party kicks off at 11 a.m. with face painting, bouncy houses, games, giveaways and discount concessions. The soccer game begins at 2 p.m. and fans can look forward to a halftime balloon drop. The afternoon’s events end around 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $9-40; each paid adult can bring one child free, and additional children’s tickets are $5.

New Year’s Eve Skate Cedar Rapids Ice Arena — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m.

Kids who would rather be part of the action than sit in the bleachers can check out the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena (1100 Rockford Rd SW) for a New Year’s Eve skating party from 12–5 p.m. $6 covers admission and skate rental. All ages are welcome.

New Year’s Eve Party 2016 AirFX Trampoline Park — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m.

AirFX Trampoline Park in Hiawatha (1100 North 18th Ave) offers another active option. Partygoers can jump on trampolines, play Knockerball and Lazer Frenzy, enjoy party favors and giveaways and watch the New York City ball drop at 11 p.m. The event ends at 11:30 p.m. Admission is $25, and AirFX recommends that attendees call ahead (378-4247), as space is limited.

Glow — New Year’s Eve The Play Station — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

Dance machines ages 1-15 can head to the Play Station in Cedar Rapids (200 Collins Rd NE) to get their faces painted, grab some glow-sticks and dance in the dark to a live DJ at the New Year’s Eve glow party. There will be a balloon artist, prize giveaways, games and playtime on the three-level playground. Admission is $10; adults get in free (and are responsible for supervising their children). The fun lasts until 8 p.m.

New Year’s Overnight Celebration Kids First Gymnastics — Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

To make sure the kids are safely having fun while you enjoy your own party plans, check out the New Year’s Eve party at Kids First Gymnastics (4601 6th Street SW – Suite A, Cedar Rapids). Festivities include crafts, games, snacks and pizza. Boys are welcome until 9:30 p.m., when the night becomes an all-girls slumber party, which wraps up at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served in the morning. Ages 5-14 are invited, and admission is $45.