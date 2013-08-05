Revisiting Nirvana at Gabe’s July 5, 1989

After filtering through the plastic, MTV-generated hype and the tabloid exposure of Courtney Love, you could tell from listening to Nirvana’s records and watching them onstage (although not all the time!) that something big and timeless was going on. Who can you say that about these days? It’s a phenomenon that gets rarer and rarer.

Nirvana is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their last proper studio album, In Utero, with a massive multi-format release containing more than 70 remastered, remixed, rare, unreleased and live recordings. The band has been keenly aware of their 20-year mark, releasing 20th anniversary editions of Nevermind and Bleach as well in past years. The In Utero set sounds like a robust collection of Nirvana ephemera, including the usual collection of never-heard-before demos, B-sides, compilation tracks and live material.

The “IN UTERO 3 CD + 1 DVD Super Deluxe Box Set” comes out September 24 and retails for $149.98. And for folks that realize that CDs are literally (and I mean literally) garbage, a “3LP Anniversary Edition” is also available on their website for $59.98.

If you were in Iowa City on July 5, 1989, you probably missed Nirvana when they played at Gabe’s that night, because apparently only 40 or 50 people showed up to see the legendary show.

Kirk Walther, owner of the Record Collector at 116 South Linn Street, was one of them.

“It was hot in there. And, they seemed pretty aloof, like ‘Here we go again,’” said Walther. “They were really just a cut above mediocre. To them, it was probably just another night in Iowa.”

“The show wasn’t really considered that big a deal at the time. Nevermind didn’t come out until 1991. I ordered 50 CDs and five cassettes for the store,” laughed Walther.

In fact, Nirvana was allegedly bumped from the Union, who had double-booked that night, and ended up at Gabe’s. It was less than a month after their first album, Bleach, was released by the fledgling Sub Pop record label and before the massive explosion of Nevermind two years later.

Dave Grohl hadn’t joined yet and Chad Channing, who drummed on Bleach, was onstage that night. It was the perfect time in the band’s short-lived career to catch them live. It was a band that wasn’t self-aware, but in a state where they could do anything as they evolved in those early days.

I can’t really refer to the show as legendary because people say it was a killer performance or because they destroyed the stage or got high in the ladies room with some local townies.

I refer to the Nirvana show at Gabe’s in 1989 as legendary because we are a small, fairly modest town full of unknown, talented artists and musicians. And, to have an obscure, 22-year-old punk dude who would soon take over the world and then die by his own hand less than five years later is a big deal. It’s something that music lovers who live in a relatively small music town tend to remember.

Do you still dig Nirvana enough to buy this 20th anniversary set? Better yet, were you at the Nirvana show on July 5, 1989?