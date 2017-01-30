Opinion: Reach out to Iowa legislators in support of the Iowa Cultural Trust

Today, perhaps as early as 1 p.m., the Iowa House will be considering HF 118, a financing bill that proposes cutting funding to many arts initiatives in this state, including the Iowa Cultural Trust.

The threat to the Iowa Cultural Trust is something that affects all Iowans who have an interest in the culture of the state. I have been hesitant to write on this issue as I did not feel I could discuss it objectively. I still can’t — so I decided to share my own advocacy, in hopes that it will encourage you to engage in your own. Below is the letter that I sent to my local representative, the speaker, the speaker pro-tempore and the majority and minority leaders. I hope you will consider doing something similar.

Find your local representative, or address your concerns to House leadership. Every voice counts. Individuals have also planned a rally Monday afternoon at the State Capitol Building.