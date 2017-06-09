Advertisement

RADinc. to host its first dance party

Posted by Paul Osgerby | Jun 9, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Dance Party!

RADinc. — Friday, June 9 at 10 p.m.

Attentat kicking off a show. Thursday, April 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Iowa City’s storefront pop-up venue will be hosting a dance party open to the public Friday, June 9, starting at 10 p.m. This is the first time the RADinc will be used for a rave — total absorption of hedonism. Admission is $5; the party is BYOB.

DJs Attentat (vinyl only) and Carnap will be providing the thumps. Carnap will also set up an analog video synthesizer to project. Get ready for a wall of subs. Friday night will be a sweeping sensory experience (gum advised).

Attentat has been spinning records for two decades at raves across the country. His sets have ranged from ambient to deep house to techno (that is, the style that first comes to most people’s mind). His recent release Reflective Surface was reviewed in Little Village 221. He lives in Iowa City, where he runs a vinyl-only techno label, Wage Slave.

Carnap, who also performs original cuts on an analog synth rig under the moniker Phosphenes, has been performing in Iowa City for over a decade. His DJ sets rise and fall through many emotions and styles, from incidental soundscapes to hardcore.

