Protest planned today at Eastern Iowa Airport following recent executive order

A protest is planned starting at 4 p.m. today at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids against the recent executive order affecting refugees, immigrants and green card holders (although the administration seems to have walked back restrictions on green card holders in statements made today).

This protest follows several others across the country held last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security announced today that it would be enforcing the ban, despite a ruling yesterday from U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York that temporarily stayed the ban. Donnelly noted in her ruling that, absent a stay, the ban was likely to result in “substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals.”

On the event’s Facebook page, the organizers of the protest remind those attending that although signs are welcome, they should be paper only (without sticks). They also emphasize that the protest is peaceful and that attendees should take care to keep access to the airport clear. The protest will run from 4 to 7 p.m.