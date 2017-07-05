Pride Night at the Cedar Rapids Kernels game this Friday

June may be over, but you can’t contain LGBT pride in a single month. This Friday night, July 7, is Pride Night at the Cedar Rapids Kernels game. Discounted tickets are available by phone at 319-896-7560 or online through Thursday night at midnight. The seats are in section 109 behind home plate.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game against the Peoria Chiefs will begin at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive an Iowa State University cap. The Kernels will be wearing special ISU jerseys that will be sold via silent auction during the game.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels are the Class A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Peoria Chiefs are the Class A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.