PiZan Pizza opens in downtown Iowa City

Posted by Drew Bulman | May 31, 2017 | Food & Drink

PiZan Pizza opened its doors Wednesday, May 31 at 113 Iowa Ave. — photo by Lauren Shotwell

Craving a slice? PiZan Pizza opened today in downtown Iowa City in the space formerly occupied by Pita Pit (113 Iowa Ave).

The owner of the new shop is local restaurateur Brian Flynn, who currently owns several restaurants in the Iowa City area including Donnelly’s Irish Pub, Joe’s Place, BlackStone, Vesta, Brix Wine & Cheese Shop and 30hop among others.

Pies at PiZan are made to order — and fast. After choosing from a range of crust, sauces, cheeses and toppings, staff will toss your creation into a wood fire oven and have you snacking in a matter of minutes.

 
Patrons of Joe’s Place will soon have the opportunity to order and receive PiZan pizzas without ever having to leave the bar, thanks to a shared window between the two spaces. When reached by phone, a spokeswoman for PiZan said the restaurant is planning on a grand opening next week (following this week’s soft open), with cross-restaurant ordering coming soon.

PiZan is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Friday. Check back soon for more details, or follow Pizan Pizza on Facebook.

Drew Bulman

Drew Bulman manages the digital side of Little Village magazine.

