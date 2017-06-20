PiZan Pizza offers custom wood-fired pizza in minutes

After opening May 31 in the former Pita Pit location (113 Iowa Ave), PiZan Pizza has been cranking out custom-made wood-fired pizzas. The restaurant is serving up pizzas for a late-night crowd and offering sustenance for Joe’s Place patrons as well.

“This came out of the food truck discussion,” owner Brian Flynn said. “People were looking for more late night options, and a brick-and-mortar location offers the speed and convenience without the complications of a food truck.”

PiZan Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

PiZan’s wood-fired oven can get pizzas out in four to five minutes, allowing customers to get creative with the toppings and still get a whole pizza “almost as fast as a by-the-slice restaurant,” Flynn said.

“We have some specialty pizzas, like the popular Average Joe, which has Graziano’s sausage from Des Moines, but the point is customers can come in and get whatever they want,” Flynn said. “It’s as customizable as you can get.”

The pizza joint has over fifty sauces, toppings and finishers that can be put on pizza, pasta and salads.

Customers can also order pizzas next door in Joe’s Place, which is owned by Flynn as well along with several other restaurants in the Iowa City area. A window connects the two restaurants so customers in Joe’s Place can easily walk up to the window and place an order with PiZan.

“We’re working to get a mobile ordering system up and running,” Flynn said. “Someone in Joe’s Place could place an order and get a notification on their phone telling them to pick up their pizza at the window when it’s ready.”

Joe’s Place is working on opening a rooftop patio later this summer and Flynn said he hopes to have mobile ordering available to patio patrons.

“Having the two restaurants staying separate but still working together really is a different machine, so we’re still tinkering with the system to find out what works, but I think we really have something here,” he said.