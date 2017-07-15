Advertisement

Photos: Zuul, Tires and Babydoll rocked genre-spanning show at Trumpet Blossom

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jul 15, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Zuul performs at the Trumpet Blossom. Friday, July 14, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Friday night brought another great genre-spanning show to the Trumpet Blossom Cafe with Babydoll, Tires and Zuul. Dreamy indie rockers Babydoll started things off, Tires made their way from Des Moines and played a set full of crescendoing electro jams and Iowa City’s own Zuul brought things home with their signature high-energy punk rock.

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

