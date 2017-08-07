Photos: Women In Blues

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
A night of music celebrating female blues musicians brought Chicago blues legends to a full house at The Mill Saturday night. Tanya English hosted a night of music featuring Chicago’s Demetria Taylor and Hollee Thee Maxwell, along with Iowa City’s very own Miss Gloria Hardiman. Each singer took turns delivering two songs with the Carlos Johnson All Star Band at their disposal.
About The Author
Zak Neumann
Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.