Photos: Women In Blues

Posted by Zak Neumann | Aug 7, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured

Hollee Thee Maxwell performs during the Women In Blues showcase at The Mill. Saturday, August 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

A night of music celebrating female blues musicians brought Chicago blues legends to a full house at The Mill Saturday night. Tanya English hosted a night of music featuring Chicago’s Demetria Taylor and Hollee Thee Maxwell, along with Iowa City’s very own Miss Gloria Hardiman. Each singer took turns delivering two songs with the Carlos Johnson All Star Band at their disposal.

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

