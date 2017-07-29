Photos: University unveils completed dorm

The University of Iowa celebrated the opening of its newest residence hall, the Elizabeth Catlett Residence Hall, with a ceremony and tours on Friday. The 12-story building along the Iowa River will house about 1,049 students and is the largest dorm on campus.

The dorm was named after Elizabeth Catlett, an African American sculptor and printmaker who studied at the University of Iowa under Grant Wood. She graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1940. Her artwork often includes women, mothers and children and icons of African American culture and empowerment. The building incorporates some of Catlett’s artwork as well as other work, such as a glass mural by Roberto Delgado.

Construction of the building began in the spring of 2015. It follows the 2015 completion of the Mary Louise Petersen Residence Hall, which was the first dorm built on the UI campus since 1968.