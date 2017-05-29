Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Photos: Turnbuckle Comedy and Music Festival is a knockout

Posted by Zak Neumann | May 29, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured

Diarrhea Planet performs in the barn at Codfish Hollow during the Turnbuckle Comedy and Music Festival. Friday, May 26, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Codfish Hollow has hosted countless notable indie bands in it’s 60+ year old barn since the first Barnstormers show in 2009. This past weekend the Hollow was taken over by the first ever Turnbuckle Comedy and Music Festival.

Over 30 local and nation comedians performed on two different stages over the course of two days including Nick Thune, Brody Stevens, Dan St. Germain and Kyle Kinane. Alongside all the laughs were rockers Harsh Times, Peak Physique, Diarrhea Planet, and Har Mar Superstar. As if that wasn’t enough entertainment. Scott County Wrestling held four matches to kick off the second day.

Friday
Saturday
Tags
, ,
About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
‘The Bully Plays’ pack a punch at Theatre Cedar Rapids
The short plays that make up The Bully Plays have all the subtlety of a punch to the gut. In the Theatre Cedar Rapids Grandon Studio under the direction of...
Posted by rob-cline
Film based on Merritt’s play ‘The Summerland Project’ to premiere in CR on August 4
Rob Merritt, well known throughout the region’s arts, journalism and nonprofit sectors, established himself as a playwright in 2011 when The Summerland Project premiered as part of Theatre Cedar Rapids’...
Posted by arish-singh
Interview: Kyle Kinane on punk nostalgia and self-deprecating humor, ahead of Turnbuckle
Kyle Kinane, a prolific stand up who has made his mark in comedy weaving together hilariously absurd stories of everyday life with a whiskey-soaked sense of wisdom and wonder, or...